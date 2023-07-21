Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,555,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 32,347,748 shares.The stock last traded at $7.42 and had previously closed at $7.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.
Lucid Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.
Insider Activity at Lucid Group
In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $400,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
