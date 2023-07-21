Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Trading Up 2.9%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

