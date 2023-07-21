Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $392.26

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $392.26 and last traded at $391.41, with a volume of 373207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $385.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $824,128,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.