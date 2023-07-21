Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Lumentum stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

