Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.68

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.68 and traded as high as C$18.77. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 174,571 shares trading hands.

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.2838307 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.98%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

