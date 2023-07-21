Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $145.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.