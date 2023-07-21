Macquarie Begins Coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

MLCO stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.18. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.