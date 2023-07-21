Macquarie Begins Coverage on Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.