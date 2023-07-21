Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Magic Empire Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Empire Global by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Magic Empire Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MEGL opened at 1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.85. Magic Empire Global has a 52-week low of 0.89 and a 52-week high of 249.94.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.