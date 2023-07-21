Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and BILL (NYSE:BILL) Head to Head Survey

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) and BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises and BILL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A BILL 1 7 14 0 2.59

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.71%. BILL has a consensus price target of $129.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than BILL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 7.21% 19.31% 10.30% BILL -30.41% -4.84% -2.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and BILL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.0% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of BILL shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BILL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILL has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and BILL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 1.13 $40.47 million $0.79 16.57 BILL $962.71 million 14.29 -$326.36 million ($2.78) -46.50

Magic Software Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BILL. BILL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats BILL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. The company serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

