Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 916,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.