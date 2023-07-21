Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $126.20. 46,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

