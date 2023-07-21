Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,250 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TUSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $239.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Articles

