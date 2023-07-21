Mammoth Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.25 or 1.00109024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.