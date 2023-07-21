Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
