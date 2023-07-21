Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.68

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.
Man Wah Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.
Man Wah Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
Man Wah Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Man Wah
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.