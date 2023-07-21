Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Down 4.5%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.58. 1,263,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,870,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
Manchester United Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester United
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.