Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Down 4.5%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.58. 1,263,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,870,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Manchester United Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

