ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $82.44 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.