MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $266.90 on Friday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.75 and its 200 day moving average is $318.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.70.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

