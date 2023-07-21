Martello Technologies Group (DRKOF) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Martello Technologies Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Martello Technologies Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Martello Technologies Group Competitors 220 922 1611 8 2.51

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 74.21%. Given Martello Technologies Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Martello Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Martello Technologies Group Competitors -64.31% -73.62% -10.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A -0.01 Martello Technologies Group Competitors $228.18 million -$63.41 million -319.12

Martello Technologies Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Martello Technologies Group. Martello Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Martello Technologies Group Company Profile

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring software solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vantage DX Monitoring Mitel UC, Vantage DX Analytics IT Service Analytics, and Vantage DX Monitoring Microsoft 365. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft teams advanced troubleshooting, ITSM incident workflows, and Microsoft 365 performance reports (SLA/OLA); Vantage DX, a single platform DEM suite, which optimizes the modern workplace with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, as well as UC performance analytics software; and subscription-based software as a service. The company also provides software licenses, hardware, training, and maintenance and support services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

