Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Marten Transport Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MRTN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
