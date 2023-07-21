Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 383,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 155,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRTN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

