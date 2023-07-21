Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $205.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Masimo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 17.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 10.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Masimo by 12.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

