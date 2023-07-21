Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 6.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.17% of Mastercard worth $598,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.43. The stock had a trading volume of 544,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,321. The company has a market cap of $379.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

