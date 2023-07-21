Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $442.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $398.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.57 and its 200-day moving average is $371.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

