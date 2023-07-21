Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Matson also updated its Q2 guidance to 2.14-2.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MATX stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Matson will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,629.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,181,556. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

