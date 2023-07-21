Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading Up 7.8%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.79 and last traded at $88.56. Approximately 68,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 294,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Several analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,181,556. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,906,000 after acquiring an additional 429,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

