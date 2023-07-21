Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 238.0% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

