McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

