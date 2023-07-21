McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $316.00 Price Target at Bank of America

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $319.00 to $316.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.16.

MCD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.09. 596,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.77. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

