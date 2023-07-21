McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.07.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average of $280.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

