Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.23. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 360,144 shares trading hands.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$75.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown Project comprising of 2 mining leases and 15 exploration permits located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia.

