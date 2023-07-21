Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Trading Down 2.7%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.27 and last traded at $81.41. Approximately 70,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 270,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

