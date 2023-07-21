Meter Governance Price Tops $1.89 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00006304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and approximately $106,945.76 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003320 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000618 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,807,184 coins and its circulating supply is 21,478,349 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

