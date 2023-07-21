Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

MCHP stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

