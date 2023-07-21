Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.56.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

