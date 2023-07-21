MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. ATW Spac Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in MicroCloud Hologram were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

HOLOW remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,284. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

