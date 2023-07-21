Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at DA Davidson

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.35.

Microsoft stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.84 and a 200-day moving average of $289.86. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

