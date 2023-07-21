Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 9.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 2,527,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,214,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Microvast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Microvast Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $733.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Microvast had a negative net margin of 67.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Microvast by 7.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 370,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 80.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 121,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 764.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 150,717 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

See Also

