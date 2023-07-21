MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Director Buys $230,248.80 in Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.3 %

MillerKnoll stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 767,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,173. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.