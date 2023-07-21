Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $219,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.57. 764,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

