Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 242,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,992. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.