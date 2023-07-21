Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 29,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 8.25% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. 347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,831. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $198.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73.

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

