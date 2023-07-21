Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 7,500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $692,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 143,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,485,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

