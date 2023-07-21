Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $766,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

