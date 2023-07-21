Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,090,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,654,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 886,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 816,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,302,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 574,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.06.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

