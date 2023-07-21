Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $90,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. 231,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,591. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.