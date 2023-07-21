Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 934,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.