Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded down $12.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,447.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,505. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,485.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,496.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

