Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 7,000 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.35. The company had a trading volume of 537,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,579. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $155.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

