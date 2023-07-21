Mizuho Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $14.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.13 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of -131.77, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 271,878 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 678,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 63,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

